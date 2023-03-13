LIVE RADAR: Cold front brings storms, cooler weather to Central Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front moving through Central Florida.

As the front continues to slide south, strong to severe weather will be possible Monday along the boundary, with rain chances at 60-70% from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. A storm or two could be strong to severe.

The initial line of storms will move in during the early hours of Monday. By the afternoon, as instability increases, additional activity is expected to develop.

A marginal risk for isolated severe storms exists. The main concerns are locally damaging wind gusts of 40-60 mph, frequent lightning strikes, hail up to 1-inch in size and even or a tornado or two.

Storm impacts

Winds will be breezy outside of storms, with gusts reaching 20-30 mph at times. Depending on how much sunshine we see, highs today will warm into the upper 70s.

Once the front clears by Tuesday morning, high pressure builds back into the region and cools our highs into the upper 60s through mid-week. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s under mostly clear skies. Expect very dry conditions with critically low humidity values. Winds will approach 10-15mph out of the north-northwest.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

By Saint Patrick’s Day, highs will rebound right back into the mid-80s before another front arrives on Saturday. Long range models show a better shot of rain by the weekend, with another possible cooldown by Sunday.