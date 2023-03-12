Cold front to bring cooler temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front is on the way, currently moving through Texas and stretching along the Gulf Coast states. The wind will pick up heading into Sunday evening as the front gets closer. Expect southwest winds 10-15 mph gusting near 20-25 mph, mostly clear, with a lows in the 60s.

Clouds continue to thicken up heading into Monday morning as a few showers move across northern counties like Marion and Flagler before sunrise. There will be a few rounds of rain tomorrow, depending on the timing of the front. Most of the rain will happen from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. It will be windy with winds gusting near 30 mph out of the southwest. As it warms up to the low 80s, the daytime heating element could bring a few strong-to-severe storms.

The primary storm hazards during this time will be locally damaging winds of 40-60 mph, frequent lightning, hail up to an inch in diameter, in addition to heavy rainfall that could accumulate over three-fourths of an inch with the strongest storms. Although the risk is low, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two as well mainly along and north of I-4.

Clouds and rain forecast for March 13 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Behind the cold front, get ready for a cool down – most of the day on Tuesday will be spent in the 60s. Highs that afternoon will reach the upper 60s nearing 70 in and around Orlando. The north wind will be around 10 mph.

Monday and Tuesday forecast (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be chilly in the 40s and 50s, but Wednesday night will be the coldest of the week. Lows will dip to the low 40s over northern Lake, Sumter, and Volusia as well as all of Marion and Flagler. Expect the mid-to-upper 40s mainly west of I-95. Closer to the Brevard coast lows will reach the mid 50s.

Be sure to have a jacket handy before heading out the door Thursday morning.

Thursday, March16 low temperatures (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A gradual warm up is expected late week. Through Thursday expect the low 70s with sunny skies. By Friday the warmth returns to the low 80s with a chance for more rain heading into next weekend.

