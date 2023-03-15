Hop on the weather roller coaster! Wild temperature swings coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Clouds will stay locked into Central Florida through the morning Wednesday before sunshine gradually returns.
Highs in the Orlando area will top out in the upper 60s. A stray, passing shower is possible before lunch.
Clear skies will be around for the evening and overnight, with lows dropping into the 40s and low 50s. A few 30s will be sprinkled in north of Orlando.
Sunshine dominates Thursday, with highs returning to the mid- to upper 70s. Average highs for Central Florida in mid-March are in the upper 70s.
Highs surge into the mid-80s Friday before an unsettled pattern returns to the Sunshine State. Look for rain chances to increase by Saturday afternoon as a strong cold front pushes down the peninsula.
Highs Sunday will struggle to climb out the 60s.
Elevated rain chances stick around early next week as the front remains draped over Florida.