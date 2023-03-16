Big warmup coming before potentially ugly weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a chilly start, temperatures warm quickly Thursday in Central Florida under mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the Orlando area will top out in the mid- to upper 70s later in the afternoon. Average high temperatures for mid-March in Central Florida are in the upper 70s.

It will turn even warmer Friday under mostly sunny skies as temperatures surge into the mid-80s.

A strong cold front is poised to move through Central Florida on Saturday, increasing rain chances by the afternoon.

By Sunday, highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s in spots as a system develops along the cold front and slides off the east coast of Florida. That will keep clouds and rain chances around.

The weather will stay unsettled through the early portion of the upcoming workweek.

Improving weather arrives by the second half of Tuesday into Wednesday.