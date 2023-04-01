Guess what? Central Florida could break high temperature records again

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s par for the course in the weather department. Another day, another jaunt in record territory.

Sunshine will be out for much of the day Saturday which will help to push high temperatures back to around 90 degrees. That will bring most of Central Florida within a degree or two of records.

Highs Saturday

Records Saturday

A few extra clouds will be around Sunday, but highs still climb into the upper 80s to around 90.

The “best” shot of rain this week comes Monday. That chance is only at 20%. The drought situation continues to worsen across Central Florida with rain deficits surpassing 5 and 6 inches.

By the middle of next week, temperatures surge back into the low-to-mid 90s with no widespread rain chances in sight.

