Severe drought expands through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded severe drought conditions in Central Florida.

Nearly all of Central Florida is considered to be in a severe drought. Only extreme northern Marion and Volusia counties in addition to the northern half of Flagler County remain in a moderate drought.

This is what the monitor looked like last week.

Drought monitor. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Most of the region is running between 5 inches and 6 inches below normal in the rainfall department.

Rainfall

The risk for wild fires will remain elevated until widespread rain returns.

Rain chances are on the rise for the weekend, but relief from the drought will be limited at best in the short term.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: