Rain, is that you? Chances increase for Easter weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a hot and dry end to the workweek in Central Florida, but changes in the weather pattern are on the horizon.

Highs in Orlando on Thursday and Friday top out around 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Expect extra clouds and a few stray downpours will develop with the heating of the day on Saturday. Rain chances are at 30% as high temperatures remain near 90.

Rain chances increase to 40% on both Easter Sunday and Monday. At this point, the highest rain chances come later in the day.

It will also turn much cooler, with highs in the mid-80s on Sunday and the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday.

While this rain won’t bust the drought, a widespread .25 inches to 1 inch of rain will be possible from Saturday through Monday.