TIMELINE: Here’s how rain could impact Easter weekend plans

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will not be a washout by any means, but if you have outdoor plans in Central Florida over the weekend, you may have to do some dodging.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs climbing back to around 90 degrees inland and the low to mid-80s along the coast. By 3 to 4 p.m., a few showers will bubble up east of Orlando. Those will gradually move toward I-75 late Friday evening.

Saturday will start off dry. Most of the afternoon will also be dry, with more clouds than sun. Highs top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees inland and the low to mid-80s along the coast.

By dinnertime, a few stray shower pop up around I-4, give or take.

Saturday

The highest rain chances Saturday come late in evening and very early Easter Sunday.

Saturday night

For the most part, sunrise services and Easter egg hunts look dry, but cloudy.

Sunday morning

Rain chances increase late in the day Easter Sunday and especially Monday. Highs on Easter Sunday will be much cooler, struggling to climb out of the 70s.

Monday will see rain chances at 60%. Highs will be in the mid-70s under overcast skies. It will be breezy as well.