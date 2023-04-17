70º

Storms move out, turning much cooler for the week ahead

Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Highs Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you don’t like the heat, savor the next few days. A cold front will move through Central Florida Monday sweeping away the early-season heat and humidity.

Expect Monday to start warm and humid under a mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower will be possible for the Monday morning commute. Sunshine will go on the increase later in the morning and especially for the afternoon. It will feel noticeably less-humid by Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday, most of the Central Florida will wake up to temperatures in the 50s. 40s will be possible north of Orlando.

Tuesday morning

Highs will once again be back to the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday morning will once again start in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures gradually warm by the end of the work week.

