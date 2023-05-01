Strong afternoon winds making coastal waters hazardous

ORLANDO, Fla. – So far, Monday has been pretty nice with plenty of sunshine and highs headed to the mid 80s. Heading into the afternoon, the wind picks up a bit more. Just after lunch, winds were gusting in the 20 mph range and are expected to get closer to 30 mph especially along the coast.

Flagler County remains under a wind advisory through 7 p.m. Monday. The rest of Central Florida is expected to remain below advisory levels.

The strong winds will make boating late Monday afternoon into the evening hazardous to mariners of small craft, with west to southwest winds creating choppy waters.

Seas will build up to 4 to 6 feet.

A small craft advisory is in place for offshore waters in Flagler County through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, when winds are expected to gust near 35 knots.

Beachgoers need to be mindful all week long at the coast for a moderate rip current risk. Be sure to check with beach officials for the risk and always swim in sight of a lifeguard tower when entering the water.

High temperatures will stay in the mid 80s Monday afternoon before falling through the 70s later in the evening. Winds begin to slow down later tonight before returning by tomorrow afternoon. It remains breezy through midweek.

High pressure, although weak, will give us enough dry and stable air to keep rain chances away.

Dry air will continue to filter in over Central Florida through mid-week. Combine that with low relative humidity values as low as 30-40%, the fire danger risk will be a growing concern through much of this week.

Those relative humidity values could drop even lower as the week progresses, potentially hitting the upper 20s to lower 30 percent range mainly west of Interstate 95.

A new drought report will be released on Thursday. You can read more about rain totals from last week by clicking here.

A few high level clouds will move in midweek, but it doesn’t change the rain outlook.

High pressure will move offshore toward the northeast. The return of a more southerly flow is expected by the end of the work week. This will bring moisture in the atmosphere up enough to support a few showers and storms over the weekend. For now, these will be very isolated, but could rise a little before the weekend arrives.

It will be even warmer for the end of the work week with highs nearing 90 by Friday. Humidity will be a bit more noticeable as well as it rises with increasing moisture.

