Here’s how much rain fell on Central Florida this past week

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a month of very dry weather, a stationary weather pattern made for a very stormy and severe stretch for Central Floridians.

While the rain we saw was beneficial, it unfortunately came hand-in-hand with a bout of nasty storms.

Here’s a county-by-county list of the highest rain totals over the past week (April 24-30):

Flagler:

Palm Coast: 3.90″

Flagler Beach: 2.73″

Volusia:

Daytona Beach Shores: 4.86″

Port Orange: 2.94″

Orange City: 2.52″

Brevard:

Cocoa: 10.26″

Titusville: 6.50″

Rockledge: 5.53″

Merritt Island: 5.37″

Melbourne: 4.23″

Seminole:

Chuluota: 3.40″

Oviedo: 3.30″

Sanford: 2.51″

Orange:

Union Park: 3.38″

Windermere: 1.68″

Osceola:

St. Cloud: 3.41″

Poinciana: 1.70″

Marion:

Ocala: 4.94″

Belleview: 2.65″

Summerfield: 1.90″

Lake:

Leesburg: 3.17″

Mount Plymouth: 2.88″

Oakland: 2.10″

Sumter:

Wildwood: 1.26″

Year to date, Central Florida has made some good strides in the rainfall department. That is especially true for some of our official reporting stations in Sanford, Melbourne and Daytona Beach. All three locations are finally seeing their rainfall deficit below two inches.

On Saturday, Orlando International Airport finally joined the rest of the area with an impressive record-breaking rain total of 1.87″ set back in 1982.

Official year-to-date rain totals:

Orlando: 5.40″ (-4.65″)

Daytona Beach: 8.93″ (-1.94″)

Sanford: 7.94″ (-1.81″)

Leesburg: 4.53″ (-5.25″)

Melbourne: 7.91″ (-1.60″)

We will have to wait for the next update on Thursday, to see if the rain over the past few days has made any impact to our drought conditions.

Stay tuned, and in the meantime, enjoy the drier and quiet weather while it’s here.

