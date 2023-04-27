Stormy weather provides only limited relief from ongoing severe drought in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been a stormy week in Central Florida, but the entire region has not benefited from the rain. The latest drought update from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that most of Central Florida remains in a severe drought.

The Orlando area is now nearly 7″ below normal for the year-to-date.

Rainfall for the year

Subtle improvements have been observed around the Kissimmee and Poinciana area after heavy rain this past weekend. Extreme drought status remains west of the Interstate 75 corridor.

Last week’s drought monitor is depicted below.

Drought monitor

The drought monitor takes into account the rain received through Tuesday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: