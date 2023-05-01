Will April showers bring May flowers? Sunny, breezy day on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The front that brought all those storms to Central Florida has finally pushed away, bringing a much different outlook to the Orlando area this week.

There’s no chance of rain all workweek, and high temperatures will be near the mid-80s every day.

One inconvenience, however, will be the breeze. Expect the wind to kick up at times near 20 mph, moving from west to east.

Expect a few showers to roll in by the weekend, at only 20%, though.

The rain we received last week was much-needed. Our rain deficits across Central Florida are much lower now -- between 1-4 inches for the year.