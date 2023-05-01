65º

Will April showers bring May flowers? Sunny, breezy day on tap in Central Florida

Orlando to reach high near mid-80s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The front that brought all those storms to Central Florida has finally pushed away, bringing a much different outlook to the Orlando area this week.

There’s no chance of rain all workweek, and high temperatures will be near the mid-80s every day.

One inconvenience, however, will be the breeze. Expect the wind to kick up at times near 20 mph, moving from west to east.

Expect a few showers to roll in by the weekend, at only 20%, though.

The rain we received last week was much-needed. Our rain deficits across Central Florida are much lower now -- between 1-4 inches for the year.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

