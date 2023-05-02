Getting hot, staying dry and breezy in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The front that brought all the severe weather last week has moved all the way through Central Florida, with much drier air building in for the next couple of days.

Once again, the inconvenience will be a breeze out of the west, moving to the east. At times, the wind will kick up near 20 mph.

Expect a bit of a chill in the air to start the day, especially in Marion and Flagler counties.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s to start for the next couple of mornings.

You may want to grab a light jacket for the kids as they head out the door for the next few mornings.

Rain chances will stay out of the forecast altogether until Saturday. Expect a 20% chance of rain Saturday and a 10% chance of rain on Sunday.

Rain chances increase next week.

The fire threat is in the moderate category for a large part of Central Florida. That will only get worse in the coming days as no rain is in the forecast until the weekend.

We do have issues at the beaches with rip currents and choppy sees at 4-6 feet just offshore.