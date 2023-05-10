72º

Heat, rain chances on the rise in Central Florida

Orlando to reach high in 90s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing the east and west coast sea breezes as they come together and fire up a 30% coverage of rain Wednesday across Central Florida.

Rain chances will increase to 50% on Thursday.

Expect a 20% coverage of rain on Friday but only a 10% chance over Mother’s Day weekend.

Temperatures will warm into the low and mid-90s Wednesday. Orlando is expected to top off near 93.

Highs will be in the upper 80s on Thursday and we will be in the middle and upper 80s for Friday through Mother’s Day weekend.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

