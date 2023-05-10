Rain chances on the rise as heat continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heading into the afternoon, a few showers have popped up in Flagler County near Palm Coast.

The rest of central Florida is dry for now with a little rain possible later this afternoon into the evening.

Temperature trend for Wednesday afternoon 5/10 (WKMG)

The heat will settle in before the rain arrives. Highs today will range from the mid-80s along the coast to the low 90s mainly west of I-95.

Most of the showers that form will be to the northwest of I-4 late this afternoon into the evening. That doesn’t mean areas along I-4 closer to Orlando and to the south won’t get any rain, it will just be lower in coverage. A quick 1-2 inches of rainfall could accumulate on the roadways with heavier showers. Be safe driving home this evening.

Rain Coverage Wednesday (WKMG)

Most of the rain will be gone around sunset or shortly after.

Overnight patchy fog is possible from Ocala to Sanford and could linger through a few hours tomorrow morning. Areas closer to the coast and mainly north of Orlando will remain fog free under mainly cloudy skies. Orlando to the south won’t have the fog either.

Patchy fog is possible into Orlando Wednesday night. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A weak back-door cold front will inch closer and eventually wash out as it moves south to southeast over central Florida.

Highs will be closer to average in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms pick up after 3 p.m. on Thursday and the bulk of the rain will be gone by sunset. However, there could be a few storms that sit closer to I-75 over northern Lake and Sumter County into Marion County through 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. before clearing.

Thursday Rain Outlook 5/11 (WKMG)

Although rain will bring a little relief to the dry stretch of weather we’ve had, the fire concern remains elevated. The relative humidity has gone down, but the lightning that comes with storms in the forecast could ignite a fire. The gusty winds could then help spread that fire quickly over the dry vegetation.

Lightning in storms could ignite a fire. (WKMG)

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A few showers are possible to wrap up the work week, but heading into the weekend it’s shaping up good for any Mother’s Day plans. The first half of Sunday will be spent warming up through the upper 70s to the low-to-mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine and it will be a little muggy.

Mother's Day Outlook (WKMG)

Plans outdoors for dinner will be a bit warm, humid, and a little breezy at times. Temperatures are expected to fall from the upper 80s to the low 80s closer to sunset. Closer to the coast it will be gusty, but not as hot as inland spots in the mid 70s.

