Inconvenient Weather Day: Strong wind, lightning possible in Central Florida with another day of storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida.

Expect the timing of storms to be from 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

As early as lunchtime will see a few showers popping up, like Tuesday.

The main threats for severe weather will be strong wind, lightning, heavy rain, and the possibility of that rain to add up to flooding. The potential for up to 4 inches of flooding is possible in some areas.

The most widespread hazard today for central Florida is the heavy flooding rainfall that’s already occurring and expected to continue into this evening. The potential remains for locally up to 4” in some spots, especially those that receive multiple rounds of showers and storms. https://t.co/utYejhHSmM — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) May 24, 2023

Rain chances are up to 80% for Wednesday and for Thursday.

By the end of the week and the weekend, rain chances will be lower.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain on Saturday and 20% coverage of rain on Sunday as well as Memorial Day on Monday.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s for the next couple of days.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s by the end of the weekend for Sunday and for Memorial Day.

