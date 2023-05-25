Hurricane center watching potential system off Florida coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center on Thursday continues to track a weather system off the Florida coast that could threaten the southeast United States in the coming days.

In an 8 a.m. tropical outlook, the NHC said a non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form along a frontal boundary within the next day or two.

The system appears unlikely to become a subtropical or tropical cyclone, but it is likely to produce gusty winds and dangerous surf and rip current conditions along portions of the southeastern United States coast, including Florida, late this week and into the weekend.

The NHC said the system has a 10% chance of forming into a tropical or subtropical depression or storm.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through November.

Here is the full list of 2023 storm names.