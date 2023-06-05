Drying trend through the middle of the week, but coastal flooding concerns continue

Other than a stray, quick-hitting shower Monday evening, most of Central Florida will be dry. Minor flooding, however will still be possible along the coast due to higher-than-normal astronomical tides and a persistent onshore wind.

The minor flooding will be most possible during high tide times. For similar reasons, a flood warning continues along the St. Johns at Astor.

Expect the Tuesday morning commute to be dry with passing clouds.

Highs Tuesday

Most of Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and dry with highs climb back to around 90.

Around dinner, look for a few storms to develop along and west of I-4.

Future radar

Some of these showers could linger later into the evening. Still, most will be dry with rain chances only at 20%.