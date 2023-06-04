St. Johns River in Astor to reach minor flood stage Sunday

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County Emergency Management is putting out warnings that the St. Johns River in Astor is expected to reach minor flood stage — signifying 2.3 feet of water — Sunday evening or later.
The river had reached 2.2 feet as of 8:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. At that height, the NWS warned of minor flooding in low-lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on the Lake County side of Astor and north of River Road on the Volusia County side.
ALERT: the St. Johns River in Astor is now forecast to reach Minor Flood Stage of 2.3 feet this evening or into late tonight. Water levels may rise above docks and move into yards and low-lying areas. pic.twitter.com/SNataUOSYY— Lake County Emergency Management (@lakeemergency) June 4, 2023
This same minor flooding situation occurred along the St. Johns River in Astor just last week. Then, the river was expected to crest at around 2.5 feet, which still would have been in minor flood stage.
Forecasters expect the flooding to fall back below 2.3 feet by Tuesday night, according to the NWS.
