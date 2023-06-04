St. Johns River in Astor to reach minor flood stage Sunday

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 2.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday night. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County Emergency Management is putting out warnings that the St. Johns River in Astor is expected to reach minor flood stage — signifying 2.3 feet of water — Sunday evening or later.

The river had reached 2.2 feet as of 8:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. At that height, the NWS warned of minor flooding in low-lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on the Lake County side of Astor and north of River Road on the Volusia County side.

ALERT: the St. Johns River in Astor is now forecast to reach Minor Flood Stage of 2.3 feet this evening or into late tonight. Water levels may rise above docks and move into yards and low-lying areas. pic.twitter.com/SNataUOSYY — Lake County Emergency Management (@lakeemergency) June 4, 2023

This same minor flooding situation occurred along the St. Johns River in Astor just last week. Then, the river was expected to crest at around 2.5 feet, which still would have been in minor flood stage.

Forecasters expect the flooding to fall back below 2.3 feet by Tuesday night, according to the NWS.

