Inconvenient Weather Day: Risk for strong to severe storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances continue to stay high for the next few days in Central Florida.

News 6 has declared Thursday an Inconvenient Weather Day due to the risk for a few strong to severe storms late in the day.

Rain chances stand at 50% on Thursday and 60% on Friday.

Through the weekend, rain chances continue to be fairly high at 50%.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s on Thursday. In Orlando, we will warm to a high temperature of 87 degrees.

Highs will be in the low 90s from Friday through the weekend.

The tropics are quiet. Hurricane season began June 1 and runs through November.