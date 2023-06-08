74º

LIVE

Weather

Inconvenient Weather Day: Risk for strong to severe storms

Troy Bridges says main threat later in day

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Florida, Weather, Latest Forecast
File photo. (milehightraveler, David Parsons)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances continue to stay high for the next few days in Central Florida.

News 6 has declared Thursday an Inconvenient Weather Day due to the risk for a few strong to severe storms late in the day.

Rain chances stand at 50% on Thursday and 60% on Friday.

Through the weekend, rain chances continue to be fairly high at 50%.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s on Thursday. In Orlando, we will warm to a high temperature of 87 degrees.

Highs will be in the low 90s from Friday through the weekend.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The tropics are quiet. Hurricane season began June 1 and runs through November.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email