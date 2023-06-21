LIVE RADAR: Flooding possible in some parts of Central Florida with more storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida.

Rain chances remain high the rest of the week.

This will lead to flooding concerns.

There is a flood watch in effect for Marion County through 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upper level energy from an upper level low continues to spin just north of Florida, across the southeastern U.S. This will lead to several rounds of rain for the next several days.

Expect high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s near 90 for Wednesday and for the rest of the week.

Wednesday is also the first official day of summer, known as the summer solstice. It is when we have the longest day and the shortest night in the northern hemisphere.

Pinpointing the tropics:

Bret continues to be a tropical storm as it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles and Barbados.

It will bring flooding rain to that region, but will not strengthen to hurricane status.

Bret will stay south of Puerto Rico and it will die eventually south of Hispaniola as it continues to move west.