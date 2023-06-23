WATCH LIVE: News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges talks severe weather in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms will develop along the east coast sea breeze and west of Interstate 4 Friday evening.

An isolated damaging wind gust will be possible in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Localized flooding will be possible in poor drainage areas.

Most of the rain for the first part of the day will be in Marion, Lake, Sumter, Flagler and Volusia counties. Marion County is under a flood watch until 8 p.m.

Future radar

Meanwhile, another complex of storms is moving into the Big Bend of Florida off of the Gulf of Mexico. While these storms are weakening as they move onshore, heavy rain will be possible for Marion County and areas northwest of I-4 within scattered storms.

Scattered storms will also be possible over the weekend.

Future radar

