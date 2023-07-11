Development chances increase for disturbance in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – A disturbance north of Bermuda is expected to become a subtropical or tropical depression.

The area is located a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

According to the National Hurricane Center, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development and it could become a subtropical or tropical depression in the next few days.

The disturbance is moving east and by the weekend, it could be turning north toward cooler water.

It has a 30% chance of developing in the next 48 hours and 50% chance of developing in the next seven days.

This system is not a threat to Florida.

The next named storm would be Don.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

