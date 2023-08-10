HEAT WAVE: Weather alerts again issued for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – An excessive heat warning has been issued for nearly every county in Central Florida.

The warning, which expires at 7 p.m. Thursday, means temperatures will feel like 115 or greater.

There is a heat advisory, meaning it will feel like 110 or higher, for Marion and Sumter counties.

The actual high temperature will be near 98 degrees in Orlando. The record high on this date in Orlando is 98, set in 1963.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 90s through the weekend.

Rain chances will be at 30% Thursday and 40% Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances increase to 50% from Sunday through next week.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

There’s currently nothing in the tropics to watch.