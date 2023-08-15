Tropics Update: National Hurricane Center monitors 2 tropical waves

ORLANDO, Fla – The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

The first tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms southwest of the Cabo Verde islands. The system remains part of a broad area of thunderstorm activity in the Central Atlantic.

If the system were to develop, it would first have to remove itself from the broad area of thunderstorms and then fight off dry air.

Development chances over the next seven days are only at 10% as designated by the NHC.

Elsewhere, another tropical wave is forecast to move off Africa over the next 24 hours. This system will have a short window for development as dry air from the Sahara Desert is prolific.

GFS Model shows tropical development of the wave emerging off Africa late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Environmental conditions will become unfavorable for development by early next week.

Development chances near the Cabo Verde islands are at 30% over the next seven days.

There are some signals for some tropical development in the Northern Gulf of Mexico early next week from a tropical wave that will develop near the Bahamas. Click here for more.

The next named storm of the 2023 hurricane season is Emily. The peak of hurricane season is Sep. 10 and runs through Dec. 1.

