UPDATES: Tropical Depression 10 forms, Florida remains in projected path

ORLANDO, Fla. – 10:00 p.m.

Tropical Depression 10 is moving southwest at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph.

Heavy rainfall from the depression is expected across the eastern Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba.

7:00 p.m.

Tropical Depression 10 is moving northwest at 1 mph with maximum sustained winds at 30 mph.

The depression is forecast to strengthen during the next few days and could become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, according go the National Hurricane Center.

Area of low pressure known as Invest 93L has now become Tropical Depression 10, located near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula.

Currently, the depression is nearly stationary and will remain that way for the next 36 hours or so.

After that, the storm will then move northward for a few days before making a general turn to the north-northeast as the system moves along the edge of a mid-level ridge of high pressure.

Tropical Depression 10 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

On the forecast track the NHC is showing the depression strengthening to a tropical storm by tomorrow and then possibly a hurricane over the very warm waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday afternoon with only moderate vertical wind shear to contend with.

The forecast has a lot of uncertainty in where the system will go and just how strong it will be on it’s projected arrival on Wednesday.

Impacts include the potential of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, and strong winds anywhere from Tampa back toward the panhandle by the middle of the week.

Tropical Depression 10 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Astronomically high tides will add to the coastal flooding due to the full moon this week

It’s still too soon to say exactly where this system will end up and the magnitude of the impacts that will be experienced.

For now, central Florida can expect more widespread rain coverage beginning Tuesday. Tropical downpours and strong winds are in the forecast, but depending on where the system favors, will determine how strong the winds are and how much rain we actually see.

Tropical Depression 10 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Check back for more updates as the changes will unfold more frequently.