Tropics Watch: What to know about area off Florida highlighted by hurricane center

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center on Monday highlighted an area of low pressure expected to form off the coast of Florida.

The area of low pressure is forecast to move near the southeastern coast of the U.S. by the end of the week.

While it currently does not have tropical characteristics, it could develop subtropical characteristics this weekend if it remains offshore, according to the NHC.

There is a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

Despite the low chance of tropical development, it will still be a rainmaker for Florida toward the end of the week.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa by Wednesday and is forecast to become a tropical depression later this week as it moves across the Atlantic.

There is a 70% chance of development over the next seven days, according to the NHC.

Hurricane Nigel, meantime, formed Monday in the Atlantic and is moving northwest.

Nigel is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane Tuesday and then begin weakening.

The next named storm will be called Ophelia.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: