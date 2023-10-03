Nice stretch of weather in Central Florida before cold front makes it even nicer

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing drier air across Central Florida.

After a couple of showers in the morning hours on Tuesday, expect mostly dry conditions throughout the day.

Rain chances gradually increase over the next few days as some moisture returns to Central Florida.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain on Wednesday and a 20% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday.

A new front will arrive this weekend, with very little rain chances and a cooldown.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s from Thursday through Saturday.

Sunday’s high temperature, with lots of sunshine, will be 80 degrees, with morning lows for the end of the weekend and the start of next week in the mid- to upper 60s across Central Florida.

Flood concerns continue across all of our beaches with strong rip currents and high seas continuing throughout the week.

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to meander near the Lesser Antilles.

It will remain a tropical storm for the next couple of days as it moves away from Puerto Rico and the United States.

Eventually, it has the chance to become a minimal hurricane, but will stay out to sea.