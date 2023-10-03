Smoke from Canadian wildfires impacting Central Florida air quality

ORLANDO, Fla. – Air quality in Central Florida is being impacted by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada.

Most of Central Florida is in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

Air quality index

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. Those in this category should take precautions:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

A sliver of southern Brevard County, however, is in the unhealthy category.

Air quality map

Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Air quality may continue to deteriorate throughout Tuesday.

The smoke, originating from large wildfires burning near the Hudson Bay, is being transported south by an area of high pressure moving through the Tennessee River Valley.

High transporting smoke

A large storm out in the open Atlantic is also helping to force the smoke south along the east coast of the U.S.

Wildfire smoke seen on the visible satellite. Low pressure is helping to force the smoke south.

Smoke will start to dissipate through the day Wednesday.

Haze may linger across the northern half of Florida through the week.

Smoke over Florida

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: