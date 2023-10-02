Haze in Central Florida sky from Canadian wildfire smoke

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve noticed a light brown tint in between the clouds, it’s not your imagination. Smoke from wildfires burning in eastern Canada has made its way to Florida.

The smoke, originating from large wildfires burning near the Hudson Bay, is being transported south by an area of high pressure moving through the Tennessee River Valley.

High transporting smoke

The smoke is mostly visible from around the Orlando area and north.

Wildfire smoke

While the smoke isn’t very thick over Central Florida, it is slightly impacting air quality.

Air quality Monday was in the moderate category, meaning those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing outdoor activities.

The haze will likely be visible over Central Florida skies through at least Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke

