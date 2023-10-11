COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Strong storms, scattered flooding possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A storm system over the Gulf of Mexico will get close to Central Florida ramping up the rain coverage today and again Thursday morning. The tropical nature of this disturbance will bring in waves of rain and storms periodically through the day.

TIMING IMPACTS:

The first round is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon into western counties (Marion, Lake and Sumter) between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. As the sun begins to set, the threat for strong storms slides east toward the I-4 corridor and coastal communities through 10 p.m.

A secondary surge of moisture arrives overnight into Thursday morning bringing another risk for heavy rain, lightning and damaging wind gust. The majority of the rocking thunderstorms will move in starting midnight from the west, and be mostly out of the area by sunrise Thursday morning.

Timeline

COUNTY IMPACTS:

The strongest storms are expected to focus on Lake, Sumter, Marion and Flagler counties. This includes a risk for several weak tornadoes, severe wind gusts (55-65 mph), and flooding.

Severe weather threats in Central Florida (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

For areas further south (Seminole, Orange, Osceola and Brevard counties), isolated strong to storms will still be possible. Along with the torrential rain and lightning, wind gusts could be near severe criteria of 58 mph.

Severe weather threats (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Severe weather threats in Central Florida (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Here’s how much rainfall is expected through Friday.

Rain totals in Central Florida (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

With the timing for potential strong overnight storms, it is important to remain weather aware when you go to bed Thursday night.

Make sure you have ways to be alerted if severe threatens your neighborhoods while many are asleep.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: