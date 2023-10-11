Tropical Storm Sean forms in the Atlantic; new area highlighted off Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Sean formed Wednesday in the Atlantic, as another area was highlighted by forecasters off the coast of Africa.

Sean is about 725 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is currently moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Forecasters said Sean is not likely to strengthen much.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave off the coast of Africa was highlighted for development.

The wave is several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is showing signs of organization, as of Wednesday morning.

Environmental conditions are expected to help develop the disturbance over the next several days as it moves across the Atlantic. It has a 20% chance of development in the next two days and a 30% chance in the next seven days.

The next named storm is Tammy.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November.

