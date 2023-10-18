On the rebound! Warmup coming to Central Florida after chilly start

ORLANDO, Fla. – The window-opening weather continues in Central Florida!

After another cool start, highs rebound back to the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies to continue for the first half of the day. By the afternoon, you may notice a few clouds build in as our wind starts to shift back off the Atlantic.

Future radar

Don’t be surprised if a few stray showers sneak on shore along the coast over the next couple of days.

By Thursday, most of Central Florida will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s, with a few extra clouds streaming in off the ocean. Slightly more humidity creeps back into the region for the end of the workweek.

Slight rain chances return Friday, with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances will only be at 30% with the “best” chance coming later in the day.

Slight rain chances linger to start Saturday before drier air returns for the second half of the weekend.

Highs over the weekend return to the upper 70s and lower 80s, under mainly sunny skies.

Dew point scale

It will turn warmer and a little more humid early next week.

Tropics Update

A disturbance in the Central Atlantic continues to move west, and a tropical depression is likely within the next two days.

While this storm will likely bend away from the mainland U.S., interests in the northeast Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, should monitor the progress of this system.

The next named storm will be called Tammy.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.