Flagler County sheriff praises response after tornado tears through neighborhood

Damage after a possible tornado ripped through Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly praised the response by Palm Coast and the county after Thursday’s storm damaged several homes.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado damaged several homes and overturned a vehicle early Thursday in Palm Coast, officials said.

The survey from NWS said the tornado initially touched down near Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Lakes Parkway, traveling northeast through the “B section” of Palm Coast.

The NWS said several homes in the path of the tornado had significant roof damage and a minivan was flipped onto its side along Birchwood Drive.

“I think the residents, generally, were appreciative of the response by the city, by the sheriff, by the county – to immediately respond and help them out,” Staly told News 6 on Friday.

Better weather on Friday allowed many residents to spend time cleaning up the mess caused by the storm.

Some saw trees toppled, while one family saw their roof chopped up by the high winds.

They were all outside raking, sweeping and cleaning up on Friday.

Some are seeking shelter elsewhere during the process.

“We immediately set up a family assistance at Parkview Church, and that was almost immediately. You don’t see that in a lot of communities. It takes time. We’re just ready to serve the community,” Staly said.

