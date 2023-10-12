‘Like something out of a movie:’ EF-2 tornado tears through part of Palm Coast neighborhood

PALM COAST, Fla. – At least 50 homes in Palm Coast were damaged Thursday as strong storms rolled through the area, including an EF-2 tornado that pulled the roof off some homes and flipped a car, according to fire officials.

The short-lived tornado went through Palm Coast’s “B section” before 5 a.m., with winds up to 115 mph. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down near Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Lakes Parkway before dissipating near I-95.

William Fallot’s home was damaged as the tornado tore through.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Palm Coast home damaged during strong storms (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“I ran over to our bedroom door where my dad was sleeping and just before we got there, all of a sudden, we could hear the screen rip and the next thing you know the whole house was shaking,” he said.

Fallot said the roof collapsed in the bedroom his dad was in.

“He had heard us yelling and he rolled off the bed, just missing the roof falling down on him,” he said.

The roof collapsed while a family was inside of this home in Palm Coast



They tell me they are thankful to be alive tonight. We’ll be sharing their perspective and stories from their neighborhood live on @news6wkmg starting at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/M3IInanmwg — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) October 12, 2023

Despite the damage seen in Palm Coast, city officials said there were no reports of injuries.

“All of the things that could have happened differently. It’s just amazing that we’re here,” Fallot said.

[WATCH: Drone video shows tornado damage in Palm Coast]

Many residents said it sounded like loud freight trains coming through.

“We can replace the material things, but thank God we have all of the members of our family still alive,” said Wilmur Majias, a tenant in the area.

Tonya Mitchell said a piece of wood from her neighbor’s house across the street shot into her roof and was about a foot away from her head.

“It was like something out of a movie. What are the odds of one 4x4 sticking in the roof and coming right over the top of the bed?” she said.

Mitchell said she felt drywall all over her. When she looked outside, she said it was too dark to tell what the damage was.

“We got some lights and flashlights and started looking around, and we were like holy crap,” she said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with photos to submit them along with the address of where the damage is located by clicking here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: