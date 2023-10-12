News 6 meteorologist gives behind-the-scenes look at Flagler tornado damage

PALM COAST, Fla. – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with wind speeds up to 115 mph touched down on Thursday in Palm Coast.

The tornado touched down near Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Lakes Parkway just before 5 a.m.

Palm Coast fire officials said 50 homes were damaged.

Neighbors walking around Bayside Drive and Baltimore Lane woke up to roofs torn off of homes, pool enclosures inside of pools and fences ripped apart.

One victim told News 6 a piece of wood from her neighbor’s yard flew through the roof of her bedroom while she was sleeping.

“It was just like unbelievable, just like something out of a movie, like what are the odds of one 4X4 sticking in the roof and coming right over top of the bed. That’s just pretty crazy,” Tonya Mitchell said.

Other homeowners made it out with less damage but are still cleaning up branches that were ripped off of trees.

