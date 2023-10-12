Possible tornado damages homes, flips car in Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. – A possible tornado damaged several homes and overturned a vehicle early Thursday in Palm Coast, officials said.

The city of Palm Coast posted on Facebook that the damage was centered in the area of Barrington Drive.

“This neighborhood is closed off to all traffic at this time due to downed trees and power lines and significant damage to properties,” the post stated. “Please avoid the area.”

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries have been reported.

The Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue and the sheriff’s office were called to the scene.

Strong storms rocked Central Florida all morning, prompting severe weather warnings.

Strong storms cause damage in Palm Coast. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)