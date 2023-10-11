WKMG-TV announces meteorologist Candace Campos’ move to News 6 Mornings

ORLANDO, Fla. – WKMG-TV News 6, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando, announced on Wednesday the move of meteorologist Candace Campos to News 6 Mornings, starting Monday, October 23.

“This is a great opportunity to continue to serve the Central Florida community,” Campos said about her new role. “As a mom of two young girls, I know how valuable your time is. That’s why I look forward to waking up with you all and helping you get your day started right.”

As a child, her experience with Hurricane Andrew sparked her desire to become a meteorologist and continues to be the driving force behind her goal to inform, educate, and empower her viewers on all aspects of weather.

Candace was born and raised in Florida and is a proud graduate of Florida International University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in meteorology. After school, Candace got her first television job at WSVN-7 in Miami, where she was a weather producer for over five years. From there, she went west to be chief meteorologist for the CBS affiliate KVAL-TV in Eugene, Oregon, before returning to the Sunshine State in 2015 to join the News 6 Pinpoint Weather Team.

Candace has earned an NWA seal of approval, which means she was recognized by the National Weather Association for completing a combination of experience and examination requirements.

During her down time, she enjoys spending family time with her husband and two daughters. Along with her love of weather, she enjoys the outdoors, photography, scrapbooking and baking homemade goods.

You can watch Candace every weekday morning on News 6 Mornings starting at 5 a.m., News 6 at 9 a.m., News 6 at Noon, and you watch her podcast, Florida Foodie, with anchor Lisa Bell, streaming on News 6+ or on the News 6+ Takeover every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.