LIVE RADAR: Tornado watches issued for these Central Florida counties

Overnight into Thursday, the entire area of Central Florida has a slight chance of severe weather.

The main threat on Thursday appears to be some areas of intense rain and isolated pockets of high winds reaching 60 mph.

A tornado watch was placed into effect for Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Marion, Sumter, Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties until 9 a.m.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area. Meanwhile, a tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar.

A rogue tornado also can’t be ruled out.

The best chance for any damage appears to be to the north of Orlando.

The threat of anything “severe” will drop as the day wears on through Thursday. By midday Thursday, the rain showers will still be around, but the severe danger dies out in the afternoon.

The high tomorrow will be 87 with an 80% chance for showers.

Friday rain chances remain high with a 70% chance of showers and a high of 90.

Another cold front approaches toward the end of the weekend.

This will mean an end to the shower chances on Sunday and a daytime high of 82 on Sunday, 74 on Monday, and 74 for Tuesday.

