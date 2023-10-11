TIMELINE: Strong to severe storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A surge of tropical moisture is expected to filter across Central Florida on Wednesday.

Light showers are possible Wednesday morning, and some areas will see pockets of heavy rain after lunch.

Rain 1

As we go through the afternoon, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Severe 1

There is either a marginal or slight risk for the area. Storm impacts include: frequent lightning, strong wind gusts of 35-55 mph, heavy rain leading to localized flooding and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Storm Impacts

The heavy rain is expected to become widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rain 2

The slight risk expands across the area Thursday.

A few thunderstorms could produce an isolated tornado or two through the overnight hours.

Severe 2

It’s looking much drier heading into Thursday afternoon.