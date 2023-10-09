Fall y’all! Coolest air of season reaches Central Florida. More changes on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some may want a light jacket Monday after most of Central Florida wakes up to the coolest air of the season.

With a cold front nearby, expect clouds to be around. With a sun and cloud mixture, highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s Monday in the Orlando area.

Highs Tuesday return to the low to mid-80s.

A disturbance in the Gulf will help to increase rain chances by the middle of the week. There is still some uncertainty as to what part of Florida gets the heaviest rain, but at this point, a widespread 1-3 inches of rain is possible from Wednesday through Friday.

Rain chances

The disturbance is currently highlighted by the National Hurricane Center with a low chance for tropical development.

Any development would be slow to take place.

With the return of tropical moisture to Central Florida. you’ll also notice the humidity significantly increase by the middle and latter part of the work week.

Tropics Update

Another disturbance, near Africa, has an 80% chance of development.

A tropical depression is possible by the middle of the week, but this will quickly curve to the north and not be a player for land.