Fall arrives in Central Florida, work week to start off cool

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coolest air behind the cold front that is well south of Central Florida will settle in overnight.

Tomorrow morning, depending on where you live, a light jacket might be needed, especially for smaller children heading to the bus stop.

Temperatures are expected to start off in the 50s and 60s.

By afternoon the light jackets won’t be needed as highs rebound to the upper 70s to low 80s with a good amount of sunshine around. Humidity remains at comfortable levels through Tuesday.

Rain chances begin to rise starting late Tuesday and pick up even more as tropical moisture flows into Central Florida courtesy of the front to our south moving back to the north as a warm front. Expect scattered downpours through the end of the work week.

Long-range models are hinting at another cold front moving in next Saturday.

