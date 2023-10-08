Fall is in the air: Central Florida wakes up to cooler temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Sunday! A nice change in the weather today. Many locations are starting off 5-15 degrees cooler than Saturday morning.

Change

A mix of sun and clouds is expected through the day with highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. A stray shower or two are possible over Brevard County this afternoon. Most areas are looking at a dry and pleasant day.

Highs

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Tonight, expect clear skies with cooler air moving in. Monday morning, temperatures are expected to start off in the 50s and 60s across Central Florida.

Lows

Monday through Tuesday, expect dry and pleasant conditions. Rain chances increase by Wednesday due to tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain chances remain moderate through the end of the week. Long-range models are hinting at another cold front moving in next Saturday.

Rain chances

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: