Fall-like temperatures to arrive in Central Florida behind cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first cold front of the fall season continues to move to the south Saturday evening with a few showers lingering in southern Osceola and Brevard counties.

The rain will clear out around midnight, if not before, as cooler, drier air moves in behind the front.

Overnight, cooler temperatures will settle in. Lows will range from the upper 50s northwest of I-4 to the low-to-mid 60s pretty much everywhere else except coastal Brevard, which stays a bit warmer in the low 70s.

After a cool start tomorrow it warms up nicely with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The lower humidity will make it feel comfy along with the north breeze around 10-15 mph.

Sunday AM

Along the coast, boating conditions will be a bit bumpy with seas averaging 3-5 feet. By Sunday night conditions will deteriorate with small craft advisories possibly issued especially for offshore waters.

Sunday night the coldest temperatures settle in to Central Florida.

Monday morning will be chilly enough for a light jacket especially for small children headed to the bus stop. Wake up temperatures will range from the low 50s northwest of Interstate 4 to the low 60s around Orlando. Coastal Brevard will wake up in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday AM

Dry and pleasant weather stay around for Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday night showers return and increase in coverage during the day Wednesday as the next weather maker moves in. Unsettled weather sticks around for the remainder of the week. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80s.

Next 4 days

