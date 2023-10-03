First fall front to usher in coolest air of the season for Central Florida. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cool weather fans rejoice! The first big cold front of the season is on the horizon for the Sunshine State.

The rest of the week will feature a few scattered storms with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. The refreshing changes in the weather department start to creep into north Florida Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, full on window-opening weather will arrive for all of Central Florida. Most of Central Florida will wake up in the 60s, with the exception of the coast, with a few 50s nudging in north of Orlando.

Sunday morning

Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s with low humidity Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon

The coolest morning of the bunch looks to be next Monday when Central Florida will wake up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Monday morning

Highs will again be in the upper 70s and low 80s Monday afternoon.

There is still some uncertainty as to how much cool air will spill down the peninsula late in the weekend and early next week. If the coolest model guidance is correct, we could dip into the low 50s north of Orlando. Stay tuned!

