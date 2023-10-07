New restaurant concept by Tijuana Flats founder opening soon in Seminole County

Big Taco, a new Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open its doors next month in the shopping center Casselberry Commons.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Big Taco, a new Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open its doors next month in the shopping center Casselberry Commons.

The eatery will serve tacos, chimichangas, tostada salads and special dishes such as a chili smothered burrito.

This concept is from UCF alumnus, Brian Wheeler who also created Tijuana Flats. Wheeler said in a press release, this venture symbolizes him passing the torch to the next generation and welcoming a new partnership with his son, Jake Wheeler.

“Now, it’s time for me to step back and let the next generation of Wheelers take the lead. They’re excited to continue the family legacy we kicked off in Central Florida in 1995. Watching their passion for maintaining our traditions and values—it’s been really cool,” Brian Wheeler said in a press release.

According to the release, Jake Wheeler will oversee Big Taco as a partner and general manager.

The Tex-Mex restaurant is set to have an old Las Vegas theme and is looking to employ 40 people, with job openings opening in the middle of October, according to the press release.

At this time, it is not known if Big Taco will expand and franchise like its predecessor Tijuana Flats, which has over 130 locations across six states.

Meanwhile, Big Taco’s menu is not available yet, but to check out updates on the opening, menu or job opportunities click here.

