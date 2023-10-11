System in Gulf could bring severe weather to Central Florida throughout week

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a great day, the weather is about to change in a big way.

The low pressure in the southern Gulf is not going to become a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center is only giving it a 10% chance of development.

What it will do is become a rain maker for Central Florida.

As the low tracks from South Texas to the Panhandle of Florida, it will drive tropical moisture our way. The front to our south will move back north as a warm front and will push our temperatures higher. The high on Wednesday and Thursday will get closer to 90.

There will also be deep moisture that will produce heavy showers. Some of these storms could become severe. We are officially marginal for severe tomorrow according to the Storm Prediction Center. That might ramp higher as we go through the day tomorrow.

Severe weather risk for Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Right now, the biggest threat for severe weather looks to be storms with winds in excess of 60 mph, but the possibility of an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Much of the threat will be from Orlando to the north. There will also be the risk of flooding due to persistent heavy rain and the chance of some training of showers from the Gulf. We could end up with amounts of 1-4 inches of rain.

Forecast rainfall (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

