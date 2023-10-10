Invest 93L designated in Gulf of Mexico. What does that mean for Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cluster of thunderstorms in the southwest Gulf of Mexico has been designated as Invest 93L. An invest is an area of investigation that the National Hurricane Center designates. Once designated, hurricane models are generated for the system.

The National Hurricane Center currently gives this disturbance a 20% chance for tropical development over the next few days.

Regardless, heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely for parts of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

Estimated rainfall Wednesday through Friday

The heaviest rain looks to fall for the Big Bend/Panhandle region.

Pockets of heavy rain will be possible for Central Florida. A few strong storms will also be possible Wednesday into Thursday with strong upper level winds. The highest chance for strong storms will be west of Orlando.

Wednesday severe weather threat

It’s the strong upper level winds that will prevent any significant development of this disturbance.

The next named storm of the 2023 hurricane is Sean.

Jet stream

