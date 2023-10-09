Tropics Watch: Gulf of Mexico blob to bring high rain, storm chances to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season rolls on Monday with two areas of interest now highlighted by the National Hurricane Center.

The first, near Africa, could become a tropical depression by the middle of the week. The system is not expected to impact land. The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance an 80% chance of development.

In the southwest Gulf of Mexico/Bay of Campeche region, a cluster of thunderstorms has developed. The entity will merge with the remnants of a tropical system in the Pacific and the cold front that brought the cooler weather to Central Florida. Over the coming days, the disturbance will track near the north Gulf coast and eventually through Florida.

While tropical development is unlikely, the Gulf of Mexico is still extremely warm. The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 10% chance of development over the next seven days.

We’ll continue to watch the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for additional development during the second half of October.

There are only four names left on the 2023 list. If all of the season’s names are exhausted, a supplemental list of names will be used. Prior to 2021, the Greek Alphabet was used if the National Hurricane Center ran out of names.

The next named storm will be Sean.

Hurricane season runs through November.